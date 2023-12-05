“Squid Game: The Challenge is one of the hottest game shows on TV. And the series finale is happening this week with very big bucks on the line.

Deco caught up with a contestant from South Florida who could be Netflix’s $4.5 million point man.

What would you do for over $4.5 million?

If you were Sam Wells on the new Netflix reality competition show “Squid Game: The Challenge,” it would be everything, right?

Sam Wells: “It’s the hardest and most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.”

After all, that’s why the Broward County resident is sitting all swanky in a fancy tux, as one of only three finalists out of 456.

Sam Wells: “It’s still sinking in because I feel like just a normal guy and people keep coming up to me at the airport or at the mall, and they’re waving at me.”

Sam, or player 16, made it, tooth and nail, to the series finale, which drops on the streamer this Wednesday.

Sam Wells: “I wasn’t really thinking about what was coming next. For the first time, I was really living in that moment.”

That’s when, on episode 10, we’ll finally know what he already does.

Alex Miranda: “You were just that close to a life-changing amount of money, and this was already a life-changing experience.”

Sam Wells: “It’s wild because at the point, I think it’s the first time I gave myself credit for getting as far I did. It was just an exciting moment because I was like, ‘Wait, there’s only three beds in this dorm.’ As a huge fan of the scripted series, to get that iconic moment of a tuxedo box handed to you, is just, I mean, I got goosebumps thinking about it now.”

But the challenge is being hit with allegations its contestants were forced to play in brutal conditions.

Sam Wells: “It’s a little bit much, but I can’t speak for the other people that went through it. Everybody’s got their own threshold and stuff but I feel like, they took a lot of precautions for us.”

During the show, Sam spoke passionately about gay pride and the importance of chosen family.

Sam Wells: “Oh, you’re going to make me cry. Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of representation. We had a lot of jokes at our expense. It’s so amazing to me to be that for someone else that’s going through a rough time right now.”

As far as if he does win the money…

Sam Wells: “I would buy a Volkswagen van and fill it with puppies.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so you’re buying a waterfront mansion next week, correct?”

Sam Wells: “You can live in the guest house.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you. See, I’m just begging for an invite, that’s all. Really, I’m not asking for too much.”

