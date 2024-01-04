DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Grand Opera held a sendoff event at the Doral Opera Center for Miss Florida 2023 as she prepares to take on the crown for Miss America.

Juliette Valle’s talents and scholastic ambition has propelled her to the big stage in Orlando.

“I truly can’t believe this is my life, and I can’t believe I’m going to Miss America, but I have two more days to process that before I freak out,” she said during Wednesday night’s Florida Grand Opera event.

The aspiring soprano began competing at the age of 14, attending the Miss America scholarship program. She started in the teen division and then leveled up to Miss. She went on to be Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Miami and Miss Orlando.

Last June, she won her most recent title: Miss Florida.

“I feel very privileged to be here, because I actually started training with the Florida Grand Opera when I was 14 to 15 years old, so to be back here seven years later is a full-circle moment for me,” said Valle.

She’s the second Hispanic woman to hold the title in the program’s 88-year history.

“Representing the Latino population as a whole would be a tremendous opportunity, because they are a culture that loves these competitions, but they haven’t yet been represented in Miss America, which is such an iconic American competition,” said Valle.

Valle is from Broward County and a graduate of the University of Miami and Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

“When she said her talent was opera, we’re like, ‘We’re going to be your coach. Grand Florida has to be behind you,'” said Maria Togaro, general director of the Florida Grand Opera. “We are accompanying her in her progress to the pageant of Miss America. We’re very proud of her.”

The national competition will be held in Orlando on Saturday, with finals wrapping up by Jan.14. If crowned, she would be the first Hispanic woman to ever hold the Miss America title in the program’s 102-year history.

“There’s a lot of full-circle moments here. I competed for Miss Florida three times, and to finally be able to be the state title holder is a dream come true,” said Valle.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.