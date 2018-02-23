Sugar and spice and everything nice. That’s what Deco food favorites are made of. This time, we found something kids of all ages can enjoy. If you like sweet stuff, you’re gonna thank us!

Sweet dreams are make of this, and this is FattyCakesNY.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “FattyCakesNY specializes in custom cookie cakes and cookie concoctions.”

This Broward-based cake company mixes sweet and salty, creamy and crunchy into their amped-up cookie cakes.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “They are all made from deep dish cookies. All kinds of different flavor combinations.”

It’s like a sundae, but it’s a cookie cake.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “You get to choose your mix-ins, you get to choose your frostings.”

Once you pick from their endless selection of cookies, candies and fillings — they are stacked sky high.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “It’s your typical single-layer cookie cake, but we add a layer of frosting and another cookie cake, and another layer of frosting and another cookie cake.”

Try the Original FattyCake with oatmeal and chocolate chip — topped with cookies, potato chips and pretzels. Or you can go for the Big Papa, which has M&Ms, pretzels, chocolate chip cookies, frosting, a brownie, ganache and is topped with sprinkles.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “I think the most unique FattyCake we have would be the Movie Theater, with Swedish fish and a popcorn crispy treat middle.”

Or if you are creative, the Pick 5 is just for you.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “You can pick five of your favorite things. We use those five ingredients, and we create a cake.”

Layer deep dish cookies with caramel, Fruity Pebbles and Sour Patch Kids, ganache, frosting, Twix, peanut butter cups and even potato chips.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “Everything is topped off beautifully.”

From candy, to cookies, to cereal — the mix-ins can go in to the cookie, or in between the layers.

Jennifer Taylor-Miller: “When you cut into a FattyCake, it can be anything. It depends on how much creative freedom you gave me.”

FattyCakesNY bakes and sells their masterpieces out of Taco Grill in Fort Lauderdale, but you can get them delivered throughout SoFlo.

Bradford Ballard, customer: “I think they are very unique, and they are very delicious, because nobody else is doing what they’re doing.”

There are more than 70 combinations of FattyCakes, but they don’t want to stop there.

If you’re creative, and have a sweet tooth, this is for you.

FOR MORE INFO:

FattyCakesNY inside Taco Grill

3341 NE 32nd St.

Fort Lauderdale 33308

(954) 952-7429

www.fattycakesny.com

