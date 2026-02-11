LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Pop superstar Britney Spears has inked a huge deal to sell the rights to her music catalog, according to TMZ.

The “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” songstress, 44, sold her ownership share of her catalog to music publisher Primary Wave on Dec. 30, TMZ reported on Wednesday citing legal documents.

While the price is being kept under wraps, TMZ’s sources “described the agreement as a landmark deal’ in the ballpark of the $200-million deal Justin Bieber signed when he sold his music.”

