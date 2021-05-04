Britney Spears slams the documentaries being made about her life

(CNN) — Britney Spears is tired of all the documentaries being made about her life, specifically when it comes to her court-ordered conservatorship.

The singer posted a lengthy message to her more than 29 million Instagram followers Monday night writing in part, “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing ?????”

Spears went on to write: “I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative… .”

This is not the first time that Spears has opened up about the renewed interest in her life in the wake of a court battle between her and her father, Jamie Spears, over her $60 million estate.

Shortly after The New York Times released “Framing Britney Spears,” the singer said that although she didn’t watch it, she cried for two weeks after its release. Now, the BBC has released their own documentary titled “The Battle For Britney.”

The next hearing regarding her conservatorship will take place in LA on June 23, and Spears is expected to speak for the first time.

