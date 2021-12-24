(CNN) — Britney Spears is warming up her vocals.

The singer took to Instagram to share that she is working on new music and posted a video of herself singing in her bathroom.

“I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music,” she wrote in the caption.

Adding, “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Spears has been celebrating her 13-year conservatorship coming to an end in November. She also posted on social media recently that she wants to have a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari.

