(CNN) — Britney Spears’ story is headed to the big screen.

Universal has landed the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which is being developed as a biopic of the pop star’s life, CNN has confirmed with the studio.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, who directed this fall’s highly anticipated “Wicked” movie, will direct the film. Oscar-nominated “Wicked” and “La La Land” producer Marc Platt is attached to produce.

On Thursday, Spears posted on X, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned!”

Universal landed the rights to the bestseller after a highly competitive auction with other major studios and streamers interested in the project, a source close to the project says.

The studio has not released any information regarding Spears’ involvement in the film, but a source close to the singer tells CNN that she will be involved in the project.

“The Woman in Me” was published in October 2023, and told Spears’ life story for the first time from the perspective of the pop star herself. The book, which billed Spears as the sole author, dug into her journey from beginnings in Mississippi to unprecedented fame, motherhood, faith and finding her freedom.

Spears’ book was published nearly two years after she was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021. This past April, she reached a settlement with her estranged father, who served as her conservator, bringing an ultimate end to the conservatorship.

In recent years, Spears has been open about her childhood and complicated relationship with her family, which is sure to be explored in the biopic, in addition to her rise to fame, struggle with her paparazzi-filled global celebrity status and her conservatorship.

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms,” according to a description from Universal.

The audiobook of “The Woman in Me” was narrated by actress Michelle Williams and became the fastest-selling audiobook in Simon & Schuster’s history, and was the most listened to audiobook on Spotify in 2023.

Casting details have not been announced for the biopic at this development stage.

For Universal, this is the latest music-based project to come from the studio that was behind “Straight Outta Compton” in 2015, which told the origin story of N.W.A., and “8 Mile” in 2002, the autobiographical drama starring Eminem. Universal is also currently developing biopics on Snoop Dogg and Prince.

The last major studio film for Spears was “Crossroads” in 2002 – a coming-of-age fan-favorite that starred Spears alongside Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning. Spears also co-executive produced the movie, which was written by Shonda Rhimes.

