Britney Spears makes three-day South Florida stop on Piece of Me Tour

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop superstar Britney Spears will tour in South Florida for not one, not two but three days.

Spears has scheduled three dates at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood:

Friday, July 27

Saturday, July 28

Sunday, July 29

According to a tweet by the Seminole Hard Rock, the pre-sale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

We're happy to have @britneyspears at the Hard Rock Event Center for a special three night event! You can get your tickets during our pre sale this Thursday at 10am 🤘 7/27 – https://t.co/GtJjlER8IP

7/28 – https://t.co/iFKwWdXFkH

7/29 – https://t.co/RpgVMiAB6K#ThisIsHardRock pic.twitter.com/kbqHm0gamg — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) January 23, 2018

For more information on the Piece of Me Tour, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.