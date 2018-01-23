Britney Spears makes three-day South Florida stop on Piece of Me Tour

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Pop superstar Britney Spears will tour in South Florida for not one, not two but three days.
Spears has scheduled three dates at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood:
Friday, July 27
Saturday, July 28
Sunday, July 29
According to a tweet by the Seminole Hard Rock, the pre-sale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Piece of Me Tour, click here.
