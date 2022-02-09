(CNN) — Adele had a big night at the The 2022 Brit Awards.

Between her performance, three wins and some buzzy accessories, it was a great night to be the “Easy on Me” singer.

Going into the evening, Adele and Ed Sheeran were among the top contenders for the 2022 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.

The awards were presented at the O2 Arena in London along with with an all-star lineup of performers and nominees. The show was streamed on YouTube.

See below for the full list of winners.

Artist of the year

Adele *WINNER

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone *WINNER

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the year

A1 & J1, “Latest Trends”

Adele, “Easy on Me” *WINNER

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, “Don’t Play Asylum”

Becky Hill & David Guetta, “Remember”

Central Cee, “Obsessed With You”

Dave featuring Stormzy, “Clash”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta, “Bed”

KSI, “Holiday”

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted, “Wellerman”

Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, “Friday”

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, “Body”

Tom Grennan, “Little Bit of Love”

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz *WINNER

Self Esteem

Album of the year

Adele, “30” *WINNER

Dave, “We’re All Alone in This Together”

Ed Sheeran, “=”

Little Simz, “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”

Sam Fender, “Seventeen Going Under”

Rock, alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender *WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip-hop, rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave *WINNER

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance

Becky Hill *WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop, R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic *WINNER

The War on Drugs

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice *WINNER

International song of the year

ATB, Topic, A7S, “Your Love (9PM)”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Ckay, “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)”

Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Drake featuring Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls”

Galantis, Guetta, Little Mix, “Heartbreak Anthem”

Jonasu, “Black Magic”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Tjay & 6lack, “Calling My Phone”

Måneskin, “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U” *WINNER

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Tiësto, “The Business”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

