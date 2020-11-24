Bring your dog for Doga at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables

2020 has been stressful to say the least! So, a lot of people have turned to yoga to help them relax, and there’s one spot in town promising a tail-wagging good time.

Having a “ruff” day?

Grab your pup and unwind with a little Doga.

Every dog has its day at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

Kelley Ramer, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: “We love Doga at the Garden. It’s just a really wonderful way to combine wellness in a beautiful surrounding and with the dogs because, really, the dogs just bring the joy out of everything.”

Doga is yoga, but better because you get to do it with your furry friend, and let’s be honest, a little puppy love makes everything better.

Nikki McGowan, coach: “Getting to hold your pup and other people’s pups while you’re doing yoga poses is one of the best things you can do.”

Doga classes happen once a month at the garden.

They’re about an hour long, and it’s a real paws-on experience.

Nikki McGowan: “I try to choose poses where we can like get some interaction with the pups. When we do dancer pose where you’re standing on one leg and you’re holding your dog, and some people have gotten so good they’re able to, like, hold their dog out in front of them.”

Doga isn’t just fun, it’s good for you!

Nikki McGowan: “Being in a garden, having the green around you, spending time with your pet and also doing yoga are all great for heart health and reducing anxiety and reducing blood pressure.”

It’s also great for the dogs because they get to socialize and burn off some energy.

Oh, come on, we said downward dog, not belly up dog.

That’s more like it!

Natalia Hernandez, participant: “She does yoga with me at home. Whenever I would do like a workout class at home, she would get involved, so I thought one of these events was like perfect.”

After the workout, it’s time for doggy “Yappy Hour.”

You know what that means? Treats!

Aileen Soto, participant: “I love taking her places, so this is a great place to come, and it’s just relaxing and fun.”

The next Doga class at Fairchild is Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Doga

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-667-1651

fairchildgarden.org/eventon/dog-date-stroll-doga

