Maybe you’d rather stay in on New Year’s Eve.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t ring in 2022 in a tasty way.

Why not have chefs prepare your meal, so you can kick off the New Year in mouth-watering style?

Staying home on New Year’s doesn’t have to be a bummer.

Just order up a dynamite chicken dinner from Chick’N Jones at the Time Out Market Miami.

Chef Amaris Jones: “We make the best fried chicken you’ve ever had in your entire life, but we also make some kale salads, sweet potato biscuits, we have your favorite collard greens.”

You can have all that good stuff and never break a sweat.

Chef Amaris Jones: “I know that more people are gonna stay at home for New Year’s Eve more than usual, and what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna provide the most delicious New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve meal for these families to pick up.”

Here’s what’s waiting for you.

Smothered fried chicken in gravy, mac & cheese with caramelized onions, slow braised collard greens and sweet potato biscuit with cinnamon honey rum butter.

Chef Amaris Jones: “I decided on this menu because it’s something traditionally that I grew up eating every New Year’s Day.”

There is one dish you may wanna wait until after midnight to check out.

Chef Amaris Jones: “People who grew up in the South they eat black eyed peas on New Year’s Day. It’s to bring good fortune.”

If chicken doesn’t please your palate, no worries.

Chef Amaris Jones: “The black eyed peas, the braised collard greens and the black eyed pea kale salad are all vegetarian, so the people that don’t eat meat, we have something for everybody.”

Just call ahead with your order, and everything will be ready and waiting for you to pick up.

Elias Becker: “It’s an amazing meal, and I wanted to celebrate and surprise my family with this wonderful food.”

Chick’N Jones

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-335-0538

