Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral will make drinks based off your mood

When it comes to finding the perfect cocktail, some menus can get really complicated, and if you’re picky, it’s hard to find something you like. But, there is one place that’s making drinks that will fit you and your mood.

Words to the wise — Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral has a drink program that is letter perfect.

Biankha Gonzalez, Brimstone Woodfire Grill: “We wanted to do something different in not only how we serve but what we serve.”

Brimstone’s bartender’s choice menu lets guests get drinks that are made specifically for them.

Biankha Gonzalez: “We give them a list of adjectives on a paper. They circle what they are feeling, their current mood, and then, the mixologist will take care of everything else.”

The adjectives you pick give the mixologists flavor profiles to work with, so if you are feeling tart and herbaceous, or maybe you more feeling flirty and naughty, they’ve got the drinks for you.

Biankha Gonzalez: “Everyday you’re making decisions at home, at work, and we wanted to leave that decision-making for us.”

The word you pick can describe the liquor, the mix-in or both.

Refreshing can have veggies and gin, sweets can have fruits and spicy can be chili or chili-infused tequila.

Biankha Gonzalez: “Naughty for us would be more spirit-oriented, so we would use a spirit that is a higher proof than a regular spirit.”

So what kind of drinks would they dream up for us?

Lynn Martinez: “If I had to pick from this list a word that best describes me, I would say spicy.”

Shireen Sandoval: “If I had to pick one word to describe myself it would definitely be refreshing.”

Bartender: “For you, miss, what can i get for you?”

Customer 1: “I’ll take a sweet and spicy.”

Bartender: “Oh, spicy like Lynn Martinez?”

Customer 1: “Yeah, sounds great.”

With some tequila, and habanero-infused mango, it’s a drink perfect for me!

Customer 2: “Can I try the tart and refreshing?”

Bartender: “Refreshing like Shireen Sandoval?”

Customer 2: “Just like that.”

Mix together some vodka and citrus and this one could be dubbed — the Shireen.

Bartender: “Gentleman, in front of us we have our bartender’s choice cards.”

Emanuel Arrosa, customer: “I’m going to get the naughty.”

Bartender: “Naughty like Deco Drive.”

Emanuel Arrosa: “Yes, sir.”

Emanuel Arrosa: “It’s very unique, and you are not going to get this anywhere else. It’s very personalized to me and basically what the bartender wants to make me and how he thinks I feel that day.”

All the cocktails are $14.

The drinks will always be good, but they will never the same.

Biankha Gonzalez: “Not every mixologist is the same, so if you pick the same words, it will still be a different cocktail each time.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

CityPlace Doral

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

786-837-8960

http://brimstonedoral.com/

