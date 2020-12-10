Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral will host a brunch that humans and dogs can enjoy

There are plenty of pet-friendly restaurants around SoFlo, and one spot is making sure your doggie is included in the Christmas spirit. Dog whisperer Alex Miranda is here with the deets.

Consider it a canine Christmas!

Some people love their dogs more than their human relatives. Can ya blame them?

So, it only make sense to get your pup involved in the holiday fun!

At Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Doral, Christmas has gone to the dogs!

The pet-friendly restaurant has a Holiday Bark and Brunch this Saturday that has your furry friend’s name on it!

Andy Fox, Brimstone Woodfire Grill: “You think about Christmas and the holiday season. It’s the time to be around family, and for a lot of people, the dogs are their family.”

And good dogs deserve good food, so while you enjoy brunch, your pet can chow down on freshly-made dishes like chicken and woofles, who let the hams out or pawshed potatoes and turkey.

Andy Fox: “All the food that’s made for the pups have no seasoning. Everything is friendly for them. We did our research to make sure it’s perfect. Nothing in there that would upset the dogs.”

Grecia Aguilar, customer: “She didn’t personally tell me, but she was munching and munching and munching, so I’m guessing she really enjoyed it!”

And who doesn’t also enjoy a picture with none other than Mr. and Mrs. Claus?

These pups are totally ready for their close-ups.

Andy Fox: “We social distance. We do one person at a time to keep it safe for everybody.”

Courtney Vail, customer: “I think it’s amazing that Brimstone is doing this. It’s nice to be able to have a picture of your companion with Mr. and Mrs. Claus for a holiday memory.”

There’s also an arts and crafts activity that’s pawsitively adorable.

Andy Fox: “We’ll take the dog’s paw print, put it in a picture frame, which makes a great ornament as well.”

We can’t decide what’s sloppier: their eating habits or their art skills!

Cute either way and a fun way for our furry family members to join in on the holiday fun!

Grecia Aguilar: “It was amazing! I know for sure my dog enjoyed it so much! I think it’s a great activity.”

Brimstone Doral’s Holiday Bark and Brunch is this Saturday, while their Pembroke Pines location has one next Saturday, Dec. 19.

Both are from noon to 3:30 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brimstone Woodfire Grill Doral

CityPlace

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

786-837-8960

brimstonedoral.com

