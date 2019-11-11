Brightline hosts Polar Express Train Ride ahead of holidays

Brightline gave some lucky riders a chance to experience a chance to feel as if they had stepped into a beloved holiday movie.

7News cameras captured actors getting into character as they greeted riders before they boarded The Polar Express Train Ride at Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station, Sunday.

Passengers at this ride went on a magical hourlong trip to meet Santa as hosts danced their way through the aisles.

All riders needed to board was a golden ticket, just like in the 2004 family film, as well as an appetite for hot chocolate and cookies.

Some of the younger passengers even wore pajamas for the ride.

“Like, you can’t even imagine all the things that happened there: seeing Santa, giving you hot chocolate, hot coffee and cookies,” said passenger Diego Gutierrez. “It’s really a great experience overall.”

Santa and his helpers got to give each guest gifts, including a souvenir golden ticket.