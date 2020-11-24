Bright Lights Miami sets phasers to socially-distanced holiday fun

Here’s a bright idea for the holiday season. Immerse yourself in the festive sights and sounds of Christmas. There’s a light show in Miami that’s sure to leave you beaming.

Happy holidays! It’s time to celebrate the season, and light up your night.

Guy Forchion, executive director, Virginia Key Beach Park Trust: “Bright Lights Miami is a laser lights show with different splashes of holiday excitement in it.”

This merry and bright event on Virginia Key is taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from now through Jan. 10.

Guy Forchion: “Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is amazing. You are kind of immersed in the environment. You will drive into some lighted sections, light hoops that your car drives into. You will see nature lit up around you, and you will come to a big open field see the stage, and that is where the laser show will take place.”

Bright Lights Miami is for kids of all ages. It’s full of fun, food and fa la la la la.

Guy Forchion: “There are some food trucks that will be there, so you will be able order what you want. The music is very interesting. Some of it is DJ driven, but you will also get rock and roll, some classics, and, of course, holiday tunes, and many of them upbeat holiday tunes that tie in with the laser lights.”

Parking is socially distanced, and if Mother Nature is a Scrooge, the show still goes on rain or shine.

Guy Forchion: “You can keep your windows up, tune in on FM radio via your car tuner.”

Some folks dream of a white Christmas. We are dreaming of a bright one.

Guy Forchion: “We get no snow, but we get some bright lights. Come on out and enjoy.”

Tickets are $45 per car load, five people to a car. You can buy tickets at the event or ahead of time.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bright Lights Miami

4020 Virginia Beach Drive

Miami, FL 33149

(305) 960-4600

https://brightlightsmiami.com/

