Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on

(CNN) — Before she was “Captain Marvel,” Brie Larson says she missed out on some big movies.

She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a “Star Wars” movie, along with starring roles in “The Hunger Games” and “Terminator: Genisys,” she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I auditioned for ‘Star Wars,'” Larson said. “I auditioned for ‘Hunger Games’, I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot. “I actually was thinking about the ‘Terminator’ reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for ‘Terminator.’ Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”

Jennifer Lawrence landed the role as Katniss Everdeen in “Hunger games” and Emilia Clarke starred in “Terminator: Genisys.”

Of the channel, Larson wrote, “Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey – be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!”

