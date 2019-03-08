Brickell residents sue City of Miami to stop Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brickell residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami to stop the Ultra Music Festival.

Just weeks away from the controversial festival taking place in South Florida, the association filed suit on Wednesday to stop it from happening.

The city has faced multiple complaints and legal challenges since the approval of the festival’s temporary home in Virginia Key.

Key Biscayne residents also have complaints and concerns about the festival, some of which include environmental issues and the one entrance and exit to the island: the Rickenbacker Causeway.

