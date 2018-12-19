Brgr Stop’s boozy milkshakes put adult spin on childhood favorite

Now that the holidays are upon us, it’s time to raise a glass of cheer. You might need both hands to lift the drinks we’re about to show you. There’s a place in the 954 that’s turning milkshakes into massively delicious adult treats.

Up in Fort Lauderdale, Brgr Stop is having some very serious fun.

Michael Buchinski, owner: “Brgr Stop is a craft beer/burger bar and American gastropub where we do cool, fun, funky twists on American classics.”

They’ve bumped up the idea of the classic milkshake to a whole ‘nother level because, after all, ’tis the season to be jolly, right?

Michael Buchinski: “We wanted to incorporate these booze shakes that are a little bit over-the-top, so for the holidays, we came out with four booze shakes.”

Check out the whiskey-powered Jack Frost Nipping at My Nose.

The vodka-infused Who Needs a Mistletoe?

Dear Santa I’ve Been Naughty is perfect for bourbon fans.

And A Taste Of Christmas is filled with mint-chip whiskey.

Michael Buchinski: “We wanted to do some visually stimulating shakes and something that you have to come here for that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Emily, customer: “I can taste the alcohol, but it’s not overpowering. It’s awesome. It’s well-balanced, but I know I’m getting what I paid for.”

It took a fair amount of time to perfect the fab four boozy shakes.

Michael Buchinski: “I gave a good amount of thought to each one of these, and it kinda just came to me little by little.”

“Little” is not the word that comes to mind when these big boys are involved.

All four monstrous marvels are packed with more good seasonal stuff than you can imagine.

Michael Buchinski: “Yeah, these are big milkshakes. This isn’t for the weak of heart. They look very festive, very holiday-like, and they look like Christmas, all of them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Brgr Stop

1930 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 533-8621

brgrstop.com

