Brgr Stop in Fort Lauderdale showcases their alcohol-infused milkshakes

September is National Milkshake Month, and what better way to celebrate than with shakes made for adults. There’s a spot in Broward that is the cream of the crop when it comes to cool drinks.

The only rule is you have to be over 21 to enjoy these boozy shakes.

Attention all kids-at-heart.

Brgr Stop in Fort Lauderdale is serving shakes just for you.

Devin Cahow, owner: “Our shakes are over the top ingredients. We are combining that with booze.”

Alcohol, spirits, liquor, whatever you call it, Brgr Stop is putting it in milkshakes.

Devin Cahow: “On a hot day, it’s nice to come and have an adult beverage that is just refreshing.”

Sure they have shakes for the kiddos, but you can take one of their traditional virgin shakes, like the peanut butter cup or salted caramel pretzel, and add your favorite booze.

Or go for ones made especially for the addition of alcohol.

Devin Cahow: “One of our most popular boozy shakes is the Take Me Out to the Ball Game, and that has Oreo ice cream with whiskey base, and it’s got Cracker Jacks all over it.”

Dennis Smith, customer: “Pretty impressive and it didn’t taste boozy, but you could taste a hint of the whiskey in there.”

Vodka fans will love the strawberry shortcake, and if you are in the mood for a double, the mint condition has got whiskey and Jägermeister.

Devin Cahow: “And it’s got a little tiny Jägermeister bottle on top pouring into it.”

Where they make the shakes is just as cool as what they put in them.

Devin Cahow: “We installed an actual 1968 step-van that we converted into a shake truck.”

By the way, Brgr Stop is a gastropub, so you can grab some food to go with that shake.

Dennis Smith: “You get the ice cream shake and the booze all in one — winner, winner chicken dinner.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Brgr Stop

1930 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-533-8621

brgrstop.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.