‘Breaking Bad’ stars team up for a good cause

It’s been a decade since “Breaking Bad” debuted, and five years since the hit show ended. To celebrate the milestone, Aaron Paul along with Bryan Cranston are offering you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it turns out, Aaron and Bryan may need this more than any of their fans do.

Aaron Paul: “I want you to come break bad with me.”

Oh, man! “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul is talking to us!

Aaron Paul: “I’m teaming up with Omaze to fly one winner and a friend out to cook in the RV right here on the Sony lot in Los Angeles. We’re either gonna cook some meth, or breakfast.”

Aaron Paul (as Jesse Pinkman): “You, uh, you wanna cook crystal meth?”

Aaron Paul: “What? Yeah … OK, well, probably breakfast.”

It is the most important meal of the day! Aaron is even giving us a look at the RV from the show, and look who he runs into!

Aaron Paul: “Uh, what are you doing here, man.”

Bryan Cranston: “I’m researching a role. You know, for a movie.”

Bryan Cranston is definitely living in the RV and the past, isn’t he?

Bryan Cranston: “Yeah science, [expletive]! Remember that?”

Aaron Paul (as Jesse Pinkman): “Yeah, Mr. White! Yeah, science!”

Bryan Cranston: “I miss the show so much!”

Yeah, we do too! As if seeing Bryan this way isn’t sad enough, it turns out Aaron has been keeping secrets of his own.

Mr. Hershberger: “What is all this, why aren’t you leading the tour?”

Bryan Cranston: “You work here?”

Mr. Hershberger: “Yeah, yeah he does. He works here. He came begging me for a job.”

Aaron is also learning that even if he starred in a hit TV show, his boss at his new job will not be disrespected.

Mr. Hershberger: “Say my name!”

Bryan Cranston: “It’s from the show.”

Aaron Paul: “I know!”

Bryan Cranston (as Heisenberg): “Now … say my name.

Aaron Paul: “Mr. Hershberger.”

Mr. Hershberger and Bryan Cranston: “You’re god-[expletive] right.”

Bryan and Aaron may be down on their luck, but thankfully they have all their fans and this Omaze campaign to help cheer them up.

Bryan Cranston: “Maybe you could win and come visit us, which would really be great.”

Aaron Paul: “It’d be great.”

Bryan Cranston: “Please.”

You have to donate money for a chance to win and your donations go to charity. Click here to enter.

