(WSVN) - Television’s favorite meth cooks are bringing their star power to a commercial.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their iconic Breaking Bad characters for a new Superbowl commercial promoting the snack brand Popcorners.

The clip features the duo back in their RV in the Albuquerque desert.

A teaser was released but you can catch the full commercial during the Superbowl on Feb. 12.

