If you want to start your day off right, a good breakfast is the way to go. But who says you can’t have a slice of pie in the a.m.? Let’s head to the kitchen as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:



1 Tube refrigerated pizza crust

6 eggs

2 tbs. whipping cream

1 cup crumbled bacon (or diced ham or sausage)

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

*You can also use cooking spray or parchment paper to keep the crust from sticking

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees (follow directions on package)

Unroll dough and press onto the bottom of a greased baking sheet. Prick the dough with a fork.

Bake until lightly browned- 7-8 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs and whipping cream. In a nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add eggs. Cook and stir until thickened and no liquid egg remains. Spoon over the crust and sprinkle with your bacon and cheese toppings.

Put the Breakfast Pizza back in the oven and bake until the cheese is melted. Again, follow the directions on the package.

Let cool, slice and serve!

