Breakfast Bundt/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Here’s an easy recipe for an ideal part of your holiday brunch. A savory breakfast Bundt is on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Breakfast Bundt

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Tradition: Holiday Brunch

Ingredients:

cooking spray

3 cans refrigerated biscuits

whole package of bacon (or less if desired)

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

salt and pepper to taste

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet or microwave, cook bacon until crispy. Let drain on a paper towel and then crumble.

Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray or butter and set aside. Whisk together eggs and milk and season with salt and pepper.

Quarter the biscuits and add them to the egg mixture and mix well. Take a layer of biscuits and add them to the bottom of the Bundt pan, then add a layer of bacon and a layer of cheese. Now repeat the biscuit, bacon and cheese layers until the pan is almost full. Pour remaining egg mixture over the top of the Bundt pan layers.

Put the Bundt pan in the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the egg mixture is cooked. To check, insert a knife in the middle and if it comes out dry, it’s ready. If it’s still wet, but already golden on top, cover it with foil and cook another 15 to 20 minutes.

Once the egg has cooked through, take the Bundt pan out and let it cool. Then take a plate and flip over the Bundt pan. Serve warm.

Serves: 8

