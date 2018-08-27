They spoil us. Brazil has given a lot to the world’s swimsuit culture, exporting suits that are edgy and revealing. Now one of the country’s hottest suit makers dares to bare in South Florida.

Cia Maritima is hugely popular in Brazil, a place known for sizzling suits. Now the swimwear is making a splash in the U.S. — and their first American store is at Aventura Mall.

Joshua Kohn, Cia Maritima: “We felt that this, Miami, was the right place to go. Our hashtag is #followthesun, and we’re now in the Sunshine State.”

And while the brand is getting noticed across the globe, the world is influencing them, too.

Joshua Kohn: “The collection this year, right now, is the Stamped Passport Collection, which represents various locations all over the world. New York, Greece, Florida, Hawaii.”

And you can mix and match — as long as it’s all in the same print.

Joshua Kohn: “The bikini tops, you have various styles, and you can choose within the same print; one style of a bikini top and one style of a bikini bottom.”

And now they’re going beyond swimsuits — with bags, hats and sandals.

But there’s more than just beach or swimwear here.

Joshua Kohn: “We design an apparel that you can go from the beach, right to the restaurant, to the Wynwood Walls, to South Beach.”

From the linen outfits, to the bikini tops that you can wear out, this line is definitely for the everyday women.

Joshua Kohn: “The modern woman wants to be ready for anything, and we feel that we can bring a woman to the beach, to the pool, and then go to the party.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cia Maritima Swimwear

Aventura Mall

(786) 320-5668

https://cmbeachwear.com/

