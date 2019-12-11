Branzino Mediterraneo/ Sylvano, Miami

(WSVN) - Let’s face it. With all the cakes, cookies and holiday treats this time of year, it’s hard for anyone to stay on a healthy diet — but a South Florida chef gives it a try with a Mediterranean dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Francesco Giuzio

The Restaurant: Sylvano, Miami

The Dish: Branzino Mediterraneo

Ingredients:

1 (7-8 oz) branzino filet

1 tsp capers

8 black olives, whole

10 grape tomatoes, whole

1 tsp fresh thyme

2 oz fresh Italian flat parsley (for garnish)

½ cup white wine

2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

salt

pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350*F. Season the branzino filet with salt, pepper & fresh thyme.

In a sauce pan on medium heat, add olive oil. When hot, add the branzino with the flesh side down (skin side up).

When the branzino is golden and crispy, add the grape tomatoes, capers, black olives, parsley and white wine. Take the pan off the heat and place the pan into the oven for 4-5 minutes.To Plate:

Take it out of the oven, flip the branzino onto a plate (skin down) and pour the sauce the on top. Garnish with a fresh thyme sprig and serve!

Sylvano Miami

2426 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

786-703-8200

http://sylvanos.com/

