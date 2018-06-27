Branzino and Cherry Tomatoes/Serafina

(WSVN) - A fish found across the Mediterranean makes for a great catch during the summer months. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Dustin Ward

The Restaurant: Serafina, Aventura

The Dish: Branzino and Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients:

4 ea skin-on branzino fillets, bones taken out

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

2 tbsp. capers, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp. dry white wine

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley

Salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the branzino fillets on paper towels and dry well. With a sharp knife, score the skin of each fillet by making three shallow cuts on a slight diagonal. Sprinkle the fillets on all sides with the salt.

Add the oil to the hot pan. Then add the fillets, skin side down, being sure to lay the fish away from you in the pan. Press gently on each fillet to make sure the skin has full contact with the pan. Allow the fish to cook undisturbed for three minutes. Using a fish spatula, gently flip the fillets and cook for another 30 seconds. Remove the branzino to a platter, skin side up, and keep warm.

To the hot pan, add the tomatoes and capers. Cook for one minute, stirring with a wooden spoon. Add the white wine, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the wine is reduced by half for about two minutes. Stir in the butter and parsley.

To Plate:

Place branzino and tomatoes on plate. Spoon the sauce over the branzino and serve.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Sauvignon Blanc

Serafina Miami

(Inside Aventura Mall)

19565 Biscayne Blvd space 1944, Aventura, FL 33180

serafinamia.com

(786) 828-6804

