Branzino a la Talla/ Diez y Seis

(WSVN) - A mix of spicy and sweet come together to give a Mexican-style dish a big kick. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we Grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jose Icardi
The Restaurant: Diez y Seis, Miami Beach
The Dish: Branzino a la Talla
Ingredients:
1 each, whole Branzino (butterfly cut)
Salsa Talla Roja
4 guajillo peppers
1 onion
1 oz. achiote paste
2 oz. naranja agria
2 oz. Kewpie mayo
Salsa Talla Verde
1 oz. parsley
1 oz. basil
0.5 oz. cilantro
2 cloves garlic
1 lemon (juice and zest)
2 oz. Kewpie mayo
2 oz. canola oil
2 oz. smoked pineapple relish (mix of roasted pineapple, onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt to taste.)
Method of Preparation:
Salsa Verde
- In a blender add parsley, cilantro, basil, garlic, lemon juice, canola oil, lemon zest. Blend until smooth.
- Add mayo and mix.
Red salsa
- Remove seeds from guajillos.
- In pot with water, blanch peppers, onion and garlic until soft.
- Strain and add to blender with other ingredients (except mayo). Blend until smooth.
- Allow to cool, then add mayo and mix. Set aside.
Branzino
- Butterfly cut, add red salsa to one half of fish, and green to the other.
- Set oven to 375 and cook branzino for 15-20 minutes.
Pineapple relish
- Remove pineapple skin, slice and roast in oven.
- Dice pineapple, peppers (remove seeds for less heat) and cilantro. Add other ingredients and mix.
To Plate:
Spoon pineapple relish onto cooked branzino. Serve.
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion:
El Chapulin Colorado (mezcal, watermelon juice)
Diez y Seis
1901 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-3226
https://www.morganshotelgroup.com/originals/originals-shore-club-south-beach/eat-drink/Diez-y-seis-at-shore-club
