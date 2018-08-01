Branzino a la Talla/ Diez y Seis

(WSVN) - A mix of spicy and sweet come together to give a Mexican-style dish a big kick. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we Grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Icardi

The Restaurant: Diez y Seis, Miami Beach

The Dish: Branzino a la Talla

Ingredients:

1 each, whole Branzino (butterfly cut)

Salsa Talla Roja

4 guajillo peppers

1 onion

1 oz. achiote paste

2 oz. naranja agria

2 oz. Kewpie mayo

Salsa Talla Verde

1 oz. parsley

1 oz. basil

0.5 oz. cilantro

2 cloves garlic

1 lemon (juice and zest)

2 oz. Kewpie mayo

2 oz. canola oil

2 oz. smoked pineapple relish (mix of roasted pineapple, onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt to taste.)

Method of Preparation:

Salsa Verde

In a blender add parsley, cilantro, basil, garlic, lemon juice, canola oil, lemon zest. Blend until smooth.

Add mayo and mix.

Red salsa

Remove seeds from guajillos.

In pot with water, blanch peppers, onion and garlic until soft.

Strain and add to blender with other ingredients (except mayo). Blend until smooth.

Allow to cool, then add mayo and mix. Set aside.

Branzino

Butterfly cut, add red salsa to one half of fish, and green to the other.

Set oven to 375 and cook branzino for 15-20 minutes.

Pineapple relish

Remove pineapple skin, slice and roast in oven.

Dice pineapple, peppers (remove seeds for less heat) and cilantro. Add other ingredients and mix.

To Plate:

Spoon pineapple relish onto cooked branzino. Serve.

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion:

El Chapulin Colorado (mezcal, watermelon juice)

Diez y Seis

1901 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 695-3226

https://www.morganshotelgroup.com/originals/originals-shore-club-south-beach/eat-drink/Diez-y-seis-at-shore-club

