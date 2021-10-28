(WSVN) - Thinking of going Greek for dinner tonight? Well, we have a recipe that’s easy as pie for this Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ilde Ferrer

The Restaurant: Dalia, Miami Beach

The Dish: Braised Spinach Pie

Ingredients:

2lbs spinach

3 ea garlic cloves

1 ea shallots, peeled

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 parsley

1 bunch scallions, sliced

1/4 cup dill, picked

1/2 cup feta

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Cut phyllo dough sheet into 4×4 squares.

Brush with clarified butter and bake until golden brown.

For spinach:

In a warm pan with olive oil, cook half the spinach for about 30-40 seconds until wilted. Drain, then cook second half. (or as many sections as needed)

While spinach drains, in same pan, sweat garlic and shallots with olive oil until tender.

Add the remaining ingredients and spinach, consistently stirring until tender and cream is reduced.

To Plate:

In small dish, spoon in spinach, garnish with extra crumbled feta, then top with baked phyllo dough sheets.

Dalia

640 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 206-3881

https://meetdaliamiami.com/

