Brad Pitt surprises Missouri State University graduates with a message from quarantine

(CNN) — Brad Pitt surprised graduating seniors at Missouri State with a special message from quarantine.

The video was posted on MSU’s Twitter feed and starts with the university’s president, Clif Smart, saying he needed one more special guest to deliver a message to students who were graduating at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s when Pitt, a native of Springfield, Missouri — where the university is located — pops up on-screen.

“Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah, it must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you,” Pitt says, adding, “Our money’s on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big.”

An assistant professor at the school had tried on May 12 to land a video from Pitt by tweeting, “I had a wild idea that Brad Pitt would do his hometown a solid & cheer up @MissouriState grads who won’t walk this Friday. Haven’t heard from anyone I emailed, so here’s a video I never thought I’d share. Last shot for my students. Twitter, do your thing.”

Elizabeth King says in the video: “I’m reaching out to you because I’m feeling wild and why not. I’m hoping you can send a message of support for our 2020 grads at Missouri State. As you know, graduation is clearly not what students anticipated and there is a lot of disappointment rolling around here in Springfield.

“And I think you could help, right? We love you. Everybody loves you.”

