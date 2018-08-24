Boyfriend proposes after couple rides ‘Jurassic Park’ ride 62 times in one day

Here at Deco, we’re all about two things — pop culture and true love. When the two come together, it’s just so beautiful. One couple loved the movie “Jurassic Park” so much, they tried breaking a record by riding the theme park attraction. But that’s not all.

Richard Attenborough (as Hammond): “We’ve made living biological attractions so astounding they capture the imagination.”

It’s a film that left a dino-sized footprint on movie history.

Sam Neill (as Grant): “It’s — it’s a dinosaur.”

“Jurassic Park,” made in 1993, not only dominated the box office — it spawned an amazing franchise.

Jeff Goldblum (as Malcolm): “These creatures were here before us, and if we are not careful, they will be here after.”

In 2015, its prehistoric prowess got a new lease on life with “Jurassic World” — starring hottie Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt (as Owen): “You know me.”

Because of its original success, Universal Studios in Hollywood, California created a ride in the movie’s honor.

A full experience — of all things Jurassic. But after more than two decades, the ride is being put out to pasture.

Before it becomes extinct, superfans Devin and Chelsea set out to break a record by riding it 62 times in one day! The previous record? 60 times.

Chelsea: “I see it, we can make it.

Devin: “No, we can’t.”

Chelsea: “Why?”

Devin: “We are being hunted.”

It took 13 hours, but they did it.

Chelsea: “Yeah! Oh, shut up. Honey!”

And, like any good dinosaur movie, there was a plot twist.

Devin was wearing a shirt asking Chelsea to marry him with a mosquito amber ring inspired by the movie.

The only thing bigger than the dinosaurs? Their love, of course.

By the way, she said yes.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.