CNN) — “Boy Meets World” actress Trina McGee’s family is growing.



McGee announced on her Instagram page on Monday that “at the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant.”



“Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery,” she added, writing in the caption that she’ll be also taking a break from social media for some time.



This will be McGee’s fourth child. She has been married to actor Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People, but has three children from previous relationships.



McGee appeared on “Boy Meets World” from 1997 to 2000 playing Angela Moore, the girlfriend of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong).



According to data reported by the CDC in 2023, women are having babies at older ages while birth rates have declined in most states across the US in recent years. The decline in birth rates can be explained, in part, by the increasing age of first-time mothers.



Birth rates among women in their late 30s and early 40s rose in the last decade, and the birth rate among women over 45 also exceeded one birth per 1,000 in population for the first time in more than a decade in 2023, according to the CDC.

