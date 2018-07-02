MIAMI (WSVN) - A box filled with memorabilia and photos of celebrities was found in Miami, kicking off a search for its owner.

Andrew Brown told 7News he spotted the cardboard box on the ground underneath the Metrorail line, in the area of Northeast 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Monday morning.

“I was amazed, shocked,” he said. “I saw the box. It was actually folded up, and you couldn’t see exactly what was in it. What caught my attention was this label right here.”

The mystery box was labeled “Susan’s living room.”

“I figured it was nothing at first, until I started flicking through the pictures and started seeing some familiar faces.”

Inside were photographs of actors Woody Harrelson, Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek. All were taken with the same woman.

“I noticed that this was another lady here, who I want to call ‘mystery lady,’ that was featured in the majority of the photos that I actually found, and this is the person that I think I want to contact,” said Brown.

After some investigating, 7News found out the box belongs to Dr. Susan Flynn. She just relocated to New York from Miami on Saturday.

Speaking on the phone, Flynn said the contents of the box are near and dear to her.

“Because that box has really got a lot of very major important stuff in it,” she said.

Flynn said her son is a big-time movie producer.

“He’s a movie producer with The Rock. Actually, ‘Skyscraper’ is his movie. It’s a brand-new film coming out,” she said. “He’s my son, and I have all those pictures. I go to every premiere. I go to every set.”

The box also contains Flynn’s 1967 diploma from the University of Miami. She said she wants to know how the box ended up where it did.

“I want that box back with every single thing in it,” she said.

It remains unclear when Flynn will see her box again.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.