Born Feb. 29? SuViche is giving away free meals this Leap Day

Mardi Gras isn’t the only fun holiday happening this month. There’s also Leap Day! And if you happen to be born on Feb. 29, Deco’s got a deal you don’t wanna miss out on!

SuViche in Fort Lauderdale is celebrating Leap Day by dishing out a deal that will have you jumping for joy.

Sebastian Stahl, SeViche: “This is something that only happens once every four years, so we want everybody that is born on Feb. 29 to come here and have a meal for free.”

This SoFlo hot spot isn’t afraid to think outside the box. The restaurant specializes in fusion, which means your taste buds are in for a treat.

Sebastian Stahl: “It’s a combination of Peruvian and Japanese food. It’s really it’s own unique flavors ’cause we combine both.”

That means you’re gonna find Peruvian favorites like lomo saltado.

Sebastian Stahl: “It’s a traditional dish, but we make it our own way. It’s with crispy steak fries, rice, juicy steak, and it has our famous lomo sauce.”

There are also different kinds of ceviche, as well as unique takes on things like fried rice and sushi.

Sebastian Stahl: “We take the techniques of traditional sushi rolls, but we actually combine them with different Peruvian sauces.”

And remember when we said free food for all you Feb. 29 babies?

Sebastian Stahl: “They can eat any item on the menu. They can come here and have a meal for free, up to $50. You can get sushi, you can get the Peruvian specialties, you can get the starters, you can get drinks. You can get whatever you want.”

You heard the man! Get your drink on with one of Suviche’s pisco cocktails.

Sebastian Stahl: “It’s a type of beverage made out of muscat grapes. It’s very popular in Peru and Chile. What most people know about pisco is the Pisco Sour. It’s pisco, lime juice, egg whites, which gives it that consistency.”

And if you’re feeling more adventurous, go with the Prenup. It’s got coconut pisco, rum and mango.

Fabian Piorno, customer: “It comes with a lime wedge, and they light it up on fire. I really like the atmosphere. I think it’s a great place to come for happy hour. I really enjoy the drinks. All the food here is awesome, so it makes me wish that I was born on Leap Day, so I could come eat it for free.”

Suviche’s Leap Day meal deal will be available at all their SoFlo locations.

