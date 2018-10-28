Booscotti/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Halloween is coming, and we’ve got a treat that’s sure to be a favorite with your little ghosts and goblins! Something sweet is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Booscotti
Ingredients:
1 package of plain biscotti
1 container vanilla frosting
Chocolate syrup
Candy eyeballs
Method of Preparation:
- Microwave a container of vanilla frosting for about 30 seconds. Dip the biscotti into the melted frosting and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add two candy eyeballs on the area where the face will be.
- Put the biscotti in the refrigerator until firm for about 20 minutes. Next, microwave chocolate syrup for just a few seconds and stir. Using a toothpick, paint an “O” under the candy eyes to make it look like an open mouth. Refrigerate again to set.
To Plate:
- Serve and enjoy your scary treat. Easy!
Serves: 6
