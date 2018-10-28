Booscotti/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Halloween is coming, and we’ve got a treat that’s sure to be a favorite with your little ghosts and goblins! Something sweet is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Booscotti

Ingredients:

1 package of plain biscotti

1 container vanilla frosting

Chocolate syrup

Candy eyeballs

Method of Preparation:

Microwave a container of vanilla frosting for about 30 seconds. Dip the biscotti into the melted frosting and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add two candy eyeballs on the area where the face will be.

Put the biscotti in the refrigerator until firm for about 20 minutes. Next, microwave chocolate syrup for just a few seconds and stir. Using a toothpick, paint an “O” under the candy eyes to make it look like an open mouth. Refrigerate again to set.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy your scary treat. Easy!

Serves: 6

