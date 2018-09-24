Bokampers celebrates 10 years with touchdown deals

Kim Bokamper retired from football over 30 years ago, but his game is still strong in the restaurant biz. Deco stopped by Bokampers Fort Lauderdale for the sports bar’s 10-year anniversary.

Kim Bokamper was with the Miami Dolphins for nine years. Now his restaurant is celebrating its 10th year — and another perfect season.

Kevin Sheahan, manager: “We’re a casual sports bar. We pride ourselves on being a little bit above the average.”

From wings to beer, 10 is the magic number.

Kevin Sheahan: “Starting Wednesday, September 26, we are doing 10 days of incredible specials. The first day were gonna highlight 10-cent chicken wings and 10-cent Bo’s brews. And then during the course of the week, we have several food items paired with out beer specials, and all of those are at $10.”

It’s a small price for big flavor!

Kevin Sheahan: “We have a signature wing, we call them Bo’s signature wings. They are deep fried, then they are tossed in a sauce that is made of garlic medium and barbecue, and then they are grilled.”

Customer 1: “The wings were like the best flavor I’ve ever had.”

Customer 2: “The flavor was just awesome. I love how they’re perfectly grilled after they’re fried.”

You can wash down those wings with Bo’s signature beer.

Kevin Sheahan: “We have a great selection of beer. One, we have our own Bo’s Brew. It’s a pale ale, very drinkable.”

Bokampers is also offering ribs, nachos and, of course, burgers.

Kevin Sheahan: “We have our proprietary blended burger with Wagyu and short rib. And then we also have our dry-rubbed ribs that are smoked in custom smokers.”

With 180 TVs, Bokampers is the place to get your game on.

Kevin Sheahan: “Bokampers is the best game in town, and we are the best place to watch a game. Great food, great service, and we provide it with a smile on our face.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill

3115 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 900-5584

https://bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/

