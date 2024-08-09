MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police body camera footage captured a beach arrest of a popular music star.

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested on June 20 for trespassing and disorderly intoxication at the Miami Beach Marina.

Officials said he had been kicked out after being on a boat too long but he returned and got arrested.

Police responded to a call from an employee at the marina.

“You might wanna call backup. This guy is getting aggressive,” said the employee to a responding officer.

“Where is he?” said the officer.

“It’s a rapper on the (inaudible)” said the employee.

Employees said Scott was getting rough with them.

“He started tapping me, pushing everyone!” said the employee on bodycam footage.

In the arrest report, officers said there were complaints of him fighting on the super fancy yacht he had rented.

“Everybody put their hands up!” officers said when they arrived at the marina.

While at the dock, Scott said he had rented the boat and had been kicked out by the yacht’s captain because the rented time was expiring.

“The captain, I told him it was disrespectful to kick the door open while I’m in the room,” Scott explained to the officers.

As officers processed the information being told to them by Scott, the rapper started getting rowdy.

Bodycam video shows the artist yelling at the people on the boat.

Officers walked him and his group to the marina parking lot.

“I got no weapons on me,” said Scott. “Ya’ll scare me.”

But Scott continued to get loud, resulting in handcuffs being placed on him.

“You said if I stop walking!” yelled Scott as he’s seen on bodycam footage.

“Put your hands behind your back,” said the officer.

“Why you gotta do this man? Come on, bruh,” said Scott.

“You’re going to jail, now man,” said the officer.

In a matter of minutes, Scott went from luxuriating on a yacht to riding in a police cruiser.

Once at the police station, officers wrote on the arrest report that “the defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, “It’s Miami.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped the disorderly intoxication charge against Scott. He still faces a trespassing charge.

The trial for that charge is slated to begin on Sept. 10.

