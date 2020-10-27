Body Art by Christina compliments face masks with spooky Halloween face paint

If you’re dressing up for Halloween, a mask is the easy way to go.

But if you want to go above and beyond, Deco found a makeup pro with a talent so good it’s scary.

From superheroes to creepy ghouls, a mask is the easiest way to get in the spirit. But if you want a ghostly touch of glam or a ghastly grin, this artist will put your best face forward.

Body Art by Christina will up your Halloween game with some fearsome facepaint. Deco got a preview at her Miami studio.

Christina Mendicino: “For Halloween, I can do scary, glam, wild. I can pretty much do any face you like.”

Christina knows her stuff. She’s worked on music videos for Offset and Cardi B.

Thanks to her sweat- and smudge-proof paint, you can even add a mask.

Christina Mendicino: “For Halloween, I do sweat-resistant makeup. I have an airbrush solution that you can pretty much dance and sweat all night long. That’s particularly good this year with COVID, with people wearing masks on top.”

This dramatic diva will haunt your dreams.

Christina Mendicino: “This look is my glam skeleton, it’s a look done with gems on the mask. I wanted it to be where she could wear a mask all night and still be glittery and glammy.”

And a cartoon mouse gets a monstrous makeover.

Christina Mendicino: “Minnie Mouse definitely is looking for snacks. She wants blood, she’s cute, she’s sexy. She’s actually pretty scary.”

Release your inner queen with this awesome airbrushed look.

Christina Mendicino: “So this look is kind of like a futuristic queen. She’s kind of like Malificent meets sexy hot alien.”

Model: “I feel so powerful, like I’m in a movie. A super evil Disney villain, I love it.”

So if you want to go beyond the mask, this makeup master could give you a touch of Hollywood horror.

Christina Mendicino: “It’s fun to help develop a look and help someone create their fantasy!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Body Art by Christina

8830 NE 8th Ct.

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 801-8601

bodyartbychristina.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.