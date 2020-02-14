Boats, arts and family fun: Presidents Day weekend events offer something for everyone

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is offering holiday weekend revelers plenty to do, from checking out works of arts, to big boats, to new work by Miami music royalty.

The fun has already started at Peacock Park, Friday evening, ahead of the 57th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

7News cameras captured a lively crowd cheering Emily Estefan, the daughter of Emilio and Glorida Estefan, as she wowed concertgoers with her music.

Another place to check out this weekend is One Herald Plaza in Miami, the site of Art Wynwood.

“At Art Wynwood you’ll be able to find investment quality work of contemporary art, from a thousand dollars all the way to a few million,” said Nick Korniloff, Art Wynwood’s vice president.

“Phenomenal time, having a blast so far,” said art lover Arthur Bacon.

“It’s all fabulous,” said attendee Wendy Weber.

Organizers said this is the ninth year for the exhibit, held in collaboration with the Miami Yacht Show.

“Come and experience the fair. It’s great food, great art to look at,” said Korniloff. “It’s a full day experience when you combine the Miami Yacht Show next door to us.”

You heard Korniloff. Get ready to be dazzled by fancy yachts.

“You got over 400 yachts and super yachts on display here, and we kind of try to accommodate everyone,” said Dean Fillichio with the Miami Yacht Show.

Over on Virginia Key, the Miami International Boat Show features a bigger assortment of vessels for pros and newbies alike.

“Nearly 1,400 boats are on display,” said Larry Berryman, the show’s director.

Enthusiasts can see a variety of vessels, including more than 1,000 power boats.

“We are going to open up the greatest collection of boats and recreational products anywhere in the world,” said Berryman.

Whatever you’re into, you’ll find it this weekend in our own backyard.

“South Florida, Miami, right? That’s what we come here for,” said Bacon.

