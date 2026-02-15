COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two major events brought thousands of boat and art enjoyers to Miami and Miami Beach this Valentine’s weekend.

The Miami International Boat Show and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival brought many attendees to see both artwork and the vessels on display.

“My daughter really loves the beach and the ocean, so there were a couple of beautiful oil paintings, and she was gravitating towards that,” said Stephanie Covington.

“This is one of the things I love, this is actually the new down facing soundbars, that is music built in there, so when you’re at the sandbar, the stereo, everyone can hear you,” said Casey Smith.

The events on Valentine’s Day weekend brought something for everyone to love.

Kenneth Kudulis designed the poster for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

“Where I live in Doctor Philips, it’s all old orange grove. And then of course, the peacock, it’s just an iconic native here, so I just wanted to talk to that, speak to that, it’s a beautiful fun piece,” said Kudulis.

The festival celebrated 62 years in Miami, with the “grovefather” Monty Trainer present since the beginning.

“Because of my involvement with the grove, and my Monty’s restaraunt, we became involved with the Coconut Grove Art Festival years and years ago,” said Trainer

“We have music all three days, live music, we have more than 280 artists from all over in 15 different categories of art, including painting and acrylic, you name it, we’ve got it all here,” said Marshall Steingold, from the executive committee of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Over at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the world’s largest boat and yacht event came ashore.

“So our Cobia brands are offshore, you can go inshore or offshore, and then our bay boats, the Pathfinder brand, more down in the bay areas for fishing,” said Bryan Holland from the Maverick Boat Group.

“Everybody is super excited because they literally are super brand new, they developed it in like six months, and they’re fresh on the market,” said Natalia Sampler from Intrepid Boats.

An estimated 100,000 people flocked to the boat show for five days of exploring every kind of vessel from fishing boats to superyachts along Colins Avenue.

Lilian Oliaro’s family took full advantage of one-stop shopping during the holiday weekend.

“We’re looking at engines for possibly repowering our boat, or if we see something better, we’ll get a boat,” said Oliaro.

Part of the money raised for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will go towards different programs and scholarships.

Both events will end on Monday.

