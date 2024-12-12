FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the greatest show on the water sets sail this weekend, boaters are putting the finishing touches on their festive vessels.

The countdown for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is on, and that means those planning to take part in the South Florida tradition are hard at work on their holiday displays.

7News cameras captured Capt. John Oelkers as he set up decorations on his two boats in Fort Lauderdale, including a jumbo-sized inflatable Santa Claus, Thursday morning.

“Just go all out this year, make our boats, like, really cool and stand out,” he said.

Participants like Oelkers are spending their time checking lights and power on their floating displays.

“I’ve been buying supplies probably for the last three months,” he said. “I buy something, I’m like, ‘Oh, I want more,’ and then I want more, and at nighttime, I want both of these boats to basically be lit up as bright as we can.”

John said the boat parade is a Christmas tradition that his family has been a part of for years.

“Five years old, I was always in every parade,” he said. “We always put our personal boats in.”

His two pontoon boats will transform into Santa’s sleigh that will led by a pack of gators instead of Rudolf and his friends

“I got two big, six-foot gators gonna be on the side of the boat, all custom-made, painted with Santa hats on,” he said. “And then, on this boat, in the background, you’ll see we have Santa basically all stand up and ready, and this will be our sled right here. This will have all of our guests that want to be part of the elves and everything.”

It’s a chance for South Florida to show off some holiday spirit while benefiting their community.

“Just go up and beyond,” said Oelkers. “We wanted to do something that no one has ever done in a boat parade, and give back to the community, get more people here, get people out and bring the spirit out.”

