LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Bluey and other characters from the “Bluey” TV show will be making an appearance next summer at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The popular character and others will be at the park’s Conservation Station, where guests can meet, play and dance with them.

While at the station, other animals from Australia, the character’s home nation, will also be there.

The duo will also be appearing at other Disney spots across the globe throughout the year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.