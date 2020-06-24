Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures giving kayak tours while maintaining social distancing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - They call Fort Lauderdale the Venice of America because of the city’s miles and miles of canals.

One of the best ways to explore it all is in a kayak.

Deco checked out a place that’ll have you paddling like a pro.

Want to get wet, without the beach crowds? Grab a paddle and hit the water.

Oh, you don’t have a kayak?

Don’t worry. Blue Moon Outdoor Adventures has you covered.

Lauren Ridley, Blue Moon: “Blue Moon is the official concessionaire for paddle sports, we do kayaking and paddle board rentals and tours here in Fort Lauderdale.”

Deco stopped by Blue Moon’s location off Sunrise Boulevard.

It’s the perfect spot to explore the Venice of America.

Lauren Ridley: “We are actually on the middle river, so you can go north or south. Off of Las Olas we have homes ranging from $1 million to $30 million. Then, when we look at the mangroves you’re going to see herons, and different types of fish, barracuda.”

You’ll even see mega-yachts parked in their backyards.

Safety is the goal, and it starts before you even get in the water.

Lauren Ridley: “So we’ve taken extra precautions. We are requiring online reservations ahead of time, and then we are washing life jackets, seats and paddles after every use.”

With miles of canals to explore, a little paddle power goes a long way.

Out in the water, social distancing is built in.

Lauren Ridley: “Between being inside, locked up, and working on Zoom for 60 to 90 days, now people are really excited to get outside.”

It’s a great way to get some exercise without going to the gym.

Kayaker: “I just love getting out on the water, get in touch with nature, see some manatees, see some fish jumping.”

You can take a guided tour, or head out solo. Prices start at $25 for an hour-and-a-half.

There is also a full moon kayak tour, where you can take a kayak out at night.

For more info:

info@bluemoonoutdoor.com

954-781-0073

