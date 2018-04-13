BLT Prime’s 5 at 5 happy hour promises a good time

You know what makes Lynn happy? A shoe sale … or saving money on other things so she can go to a shoe sale. Deco found a spot where you can save some dough, and you can get some wine in the process. It’s win-win! Time to check out tonight’s Cheap Thrills.

Happy hour is even more happy, thanks to BLT Prime in Doral.

Michele Grimm, event planner: “BLT Prime is known as a modern American steakhouse. We specialize in steak and seafood.”

Happy hour guests in the bar and lounge can get get a deal that would make honest Abe Lincoln smile.

Michele Grimm: “BLT Prime has a happy hour called 5 at 5 – and everything costs $5.”

You can get marinated olives, ceviche or even their special BLT — the “L” stands for lobster.

Michele Grimm: “What makes the fresh Maine lobster BLT unique? It’s a play on a lobster roll, because we add bacon and tropical slaw.”

Go for tuna tacos, or maybe mussels.

Michele Grimm: “The mussels are made with beer, and they add in a plantain broth.”

And it wouldn’t be a happy hour without drinks. Can you guess how many there are?

Michele Grimm: “We have a Pineapple Upside Down with Stolichnaya Vanilla, pineapple juice and grenadine.”

There’s also red wine, white wine, beer and …

Michele Grimm: “We have the So Cosmopolitan Cocktail. It’s got Southern Comfort triple sec, cranberry and lime.”

Here you get a lot of bang for your buck. The portions are pretty filling.

Edward Brady, customer: “It’s quite a bargain. The 5 for 5, you get a good amount of food and a nice beverage, and you have a nice evening.”

The 5 at 5 is available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Michele Grimm: “You want to come to the BLT Prime happy hour. We have good food, good fun, good price.”

