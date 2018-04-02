Bloopers from Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum

Wrestling is fun, but you didn’t see the best part! Check out the bloopers from when Chris Van Vliet and Lynn Martinez went to Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum and learned some tips from the pros.

Lynn Martinez: “What am I doing here? I wanna go home. This is the dumbest thing I got myself into.”

Chris Van Vliet: *rolls eyes*

Lynn was a little shy.

Lynn Martinez: “Can everyone just turn around and look at the wall?”

And Chris was a little unsure.

Chris Van Vliet: “Was that OK though?”

Now it was time for them to go head-to-head. Let’s say there was a lot of falling.

Lynn Martinez: “I’m sorry, it was me, it was me.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Are you OK?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yeah, yeah. I’m fine. I’m fine.”

Then there was the tale of the tape.

Chris Van Vliet: “Sorry everyone has to see my bad promo again.”

Lynn Martinez: “Deep voice, yesss. Chris … I’m almost called you Chris Rock.”

No one was injured in the making of this package. Except for Chris’ ego when he lost to Lynn.

