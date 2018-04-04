‘Blockers’ cast reveal their favorite emojis to Deco

Prom night is huge for a lot of teenagers. They plan who they’re going with, what they’re wearing and maybe most important — what happens after. The stars of “Blockers” are just focused on what’s not going to happen.

John Cena (as Mitchell): “And now, the prettiest girl in all of prom.”

Prom night may be the biggest night of a teenager’s life.

And for the three best friends in “Blockers”– it’s the night they want to lose their virginity.

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Kayla): “Tonight is the first night of the rest of our adult lives. I want to go to prom and lose my [expletive] virginity.”

But their parents — Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz — find out about the sex pact, and they’re determined to block it.

Ike Barinholtz: “They are too overprotective, which sends them off on their adventure.”

John Cena: “They have good intentions.”

Post-prom plans interrupted by parents? Sounds like a case of boundary issues.

John Cena: “There is no line in the sand, and a parent’s job is never done.”

For the girls, this wasn’t a milestone they wanted to share with their parents.

Gideon Adlon: “They are good girls. They are loyal to their parents — except for tonight. They weren’t even supposed to know.”

In an effort to keep their sex pact a secret, the teens text in code.

Leslie Mann (as Lisa): “Julie left her laptop open.”

Ike Barinholtz (as Hunter): “You guys are snooping on our kids?”

Leslie Mann (as Lisa): “All emojis have a secret meaning.”

Conversations with emojis are pretty popular … so Deco asked the cast what their favorite emojis are.

Kathryn Newton: “Poodle.”

Gideon Adlon: “Scorpion.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Flame. ‘Cause it’s like fire, you can use it.”

Kathryn Newton: “Poodle because I’m a poodle person and I have poodles and it’s me.”

Gideon Adlon: “Baby scorpion because I’m small and mighty, and I can spit poison if I want to.”

Leslie Mann (as Lisa): “Trees are weed and this things is ‘yas queen.'”

Ike Barinholtz (as Hunter): “‘Yas queen!'”

Ike Barinholtz: “You know what’s a funny one I’ve been using? The one that’s a guy and he’s vomiting money. I don’t know what you would use that for.”

John Cena: “I was going to say.”

Ike Barinholtz: “I’m so rich, I’m puking money…”

John Cena: “What do you use that for?”

Ike Barinholtz: “I don’t know. I just like the look of it.”

Leslie Mann: “The dancing lady.”

Ike Barinholtz: “You like that one?”

Leslie Mann: “I like that one.”

John Cena: “I wish I could use the monocle one more.”

Leslie Mann: “Just do it!”

John Cena: “There are some days I wish I had a monocle.”

John is pretty good looking…

We think he could pull off a monocle.

Ike Barinholtz: “It would make other kids around the country do the ‘John Cena Monocle Challenge.'”

John Cena: “I dont think it would catch on.”

Ike Barinholtz: “I think you’re wrong.”

“Blockers” hits theaters Friday.

