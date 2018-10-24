Halloween is a week from tonight. Let the costumes and cocktails commence! If you still don’t have a costume yet, don’t worry: We’ve got you covered with a look at the most popular picks.

From sexy and scary to trendy and topical, your Halloween costume could be just a click away.

Valerie Greenberg: “Everybody goes to their computer to see what all of the publications and television platforms are talking about.”

But if your Wi-Fi’s down, never fear. Pop culture expert Valerie Greenberg is here to help.

Chadwick Boseman (as T’Challa/Black Panther): “If you were not so stubborn, you would make a great queen.”

Lupita Nyong’o (as Nakia): “I would make a great queen because I am so stubborn.”

Valerie Greenberg: “These movies that are big blockbusters, and you have ‘Black Panther,’ for example, that made one of Google’s most popular costume searches.”

Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinn): “I’m known to be quite vexing. I’m just forewarning you.”

Valerie Greenberg: “Even from last year, the Margot Robbie costume is still in full effect and very popular.”

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron): “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. It’s October 3rd.”

Valerie Greenberg: “‘Mean Girls’ is also making a major comeback because of the Broadway play.”

This year some will make it a very royal affair — and don’t forget the baby bump!

Valerie Greenberg: “Obviously, the royal wedding was huge in terms of influencing costume choices, because a princess was one of the most highly searchable costumes this year.”

Or take a cue from early Oscar contenders.

Valerie Greenberg: “The Lady Gaga costume from ‘A Star is Born’ is such a great, easy costume to put together.”

Of course, the world of gaming is bigger than ever.

Valerie Greenberg: “I think we’re going to see a ton of people as ‘Fortnite’ characters.”

And brace yourself. There are those who get political.

Valerie Greenberg: “You know that one friend that’s going to show up as The Donald, or maybe someone’s even gonna perhaps be Stormy Daniels.”

But if you don’t want to start fights with family and friends, pop culture’s past always has some good go-tos.

Valerie Greenberg: “Britney Spears, I mean, really, you could emulate any type of music video character that she played. I think ‘Grease’ also never really goes away. It’s a perfect couples costume, you know, Sandy and Danny.”

