Bling it on with Orianne Collins’ jewelry designs

Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift? No sweat — we’ve got you covered in the most impressive way. You know that special lady in your life would just love some jewelry. A new go-to spot in the 305 has exactly what you’re looking for.

Phil Collins was on-hand to help wife Orianne celebrate the grand opening of her new jewelry store in Miami’s Design District.

Orianne Collins: “Well, we have 11 different collections that we’re presenting tonight, and a new one – the 12th one – that is coming out.”

Friends and admirers of Orianne’s artistry crowded into the boutique for cocktails and to get a first-hand look at her one-of-a-kind creations.

Orianne Collins: “I wanted to have a collection that fits all the women, you know, for any kind of age and any kind of woman, so I design for them.”

While a necklace or a ring can dazzle on a night out and make a woman feel like a queen, Orianne looks at jewelry as the gift that keeps on giving.

Orianne Collins: “And this is a piece that you will keep all your life, and then you will pass it on to your children, and then your children will pass it on to their children. So this is very special pieces that we do.”

As an artist, she knows inspiration for her designs can come from almost anywhere.

Orianne Collins: “I get it from my travels, from people around me, my surroundings. Wherever I am, I start to sketch in the middle of the night. I wake up and I sketch.”

Orianne wore some of her own creations to the grand opening.

And why not — they look fabulous.

Orianne Collins: “My chandelier [earrings] that you wear for a special occasion or you can down wear it with jeans and a T-shirt.”

The Magic City was the only place she considered for her boutique.

Orianne Collins: “I love Miami. I mean, I fell in love with Miami seven years ago, and now it’s been seven years I’m here and this is my home.”

You can wear some of Orianne’s pieces when you check out the Phil Collins concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise Oct. 5.

Orianne Collins: “I had the privilege to see it in Europe and South America, and it’s absolutely fantastic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Orianne Collins Jewelry

140 NE 39th St. Suite 207

Miami, FL 33137

305-915-5615

http://www.oriannecollins.com/

