It’s always interesting hearing what celebrities did before they made it big — especially since the characters in the new movie “Blindspotting” pretty much hate their day jobs. But the actors in the movie, oh, they love their jobs now, and it shows. Their powerful movie has all the feels — good, bad and everything in between.

Daveed Diggs (as Collin): “I’ve got three days left on this probation. When you’ve got that gun on you, just don’t tell me about it. Plausible deniability.”

You know that friend who’s always making questionable decisions, and somehow you always get roped into their bad ideas? That’s at the core of “Blindspotting.”

Collin, played by Daveed Diggs, is about to finish probation and start a new life, but his best friend, played by Rafael Casal, is making that really hard for him.

Janina Gavankar (as Val): “You need to get rid of Miles.”

Daveed Diggs (as Collin): “Miles is my best friend.”

Janina Gavankar (as Val): “He’s going to get you back in jail, or he’s going to get you killed.”

The movie is set in Oakland, the hometown of both actors, and the city plays a major role.

Rafael Casal: “How can we tell an Oakland story and not talk about what’s happening there? It was that, and there was an article from the New York Times about gentrification, and we were like, ‘This is it. These are related.’ We want to talk about how these are related and why.”

Daveed Diggs (as Collin): “Sean, enough!”

Ziggy Baitinger (as Sean): “Don’t shoot, don’t shoot!”

The movie has equal parts drama and comedy, and it touches on hot-button issues like police shootings.

Chris Van Vliet: “How were you guys able to balance the tone so well?”

Daveed Diggs: “We box things in for film a lot to make it digestible, I think. So we can label this a drama, or we can label this a comedy, but I’ve never felt one thing at a time in my life.”

And because of that, the movie feels like a slice of real life, especially because we follow the guys as they work a job they don’t like.

Chris Van Vliet: “We see your characters working for a moving company, and I want to know, for you guys, before acting, before getting into this world, what were your first jobs?”

Daveed Diggs: “I delivered fajitas for pharmaceutical companies.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You delivered fajitas for pharmaceutical companies?”

Daveed Diggs: “Not just fajitas, but I was working for a company that…”

Rafael Casal: “A whole assortment of food.”

Daveed Diggs: “Yeah, yeah, all kinds of food. Mostly pharmaceutical companies.”

Rafael Casal: “Anything ‘fajitable.'”

Daveed Diggs: “I would deliver food to hospitals to bribe them to use their drugs.”

Rafael Casal: “My first real real job was cleaning up the docks at Lake Merritt in Downtown Oakland. I was cleaning off the bird [expletive] on the docks for people to come rent sailboats.”

Daveed Diggs: “He knows a lot about sailing.”

Rafael Casal: “I know a lot about sailing.”

Daveed Diggs: “Knots. He’s very nautical.”

Rafael Casal: ‘I’m a nautical dude.” (laughs)

Those are definitely some interesting first jobs. My first job was working in the fish department of a pet store. Yep, PJ’s Pet Centre in Pickering, Ontario.

“Blindspotting” hits theaters Friday, July 27.

