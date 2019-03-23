Blind golden retriever welcomes seeing eye puppy, becomes Insta-sensation

(WSVN) - Two golden retrievers — a blind dog and his “seeing eye” puppy — are taking social media by storm.

Eleven-year-old Charlie lost his sight to glaucoma, so his owners got him a new pal, Maverick, to help him navigate the world.

Maverick helps Charlie during walks and brings him toys when they play.

In just three days, the doggie duo have gained more than 43,000 followers on Instagram.

Saturday was National Puppy Day.

