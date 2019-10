(WSVN) - Country star Trace Adkins married actress Victoria Pratt with help from friend Blake Shelton.

The couple posted pictures from their special day on their social media platforms on Sunday.

Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/J1eaK0rCeO — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) October 13, 2019

Th ceremony took place in New Orleans on Saturday with country singer Blake Shelton officiating the wedding.

The question is, who sang at the reception?

